Eight new Omicron cases in state take tally to 28

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported eight new cases of the heavily-mutated Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the state’s tally to 28. Seven of the new cases are from Mumbai and one is from Vasai-Virar on the outskirts of the city.

While the state health department said none of them had a history of foreign travel as per preliminary information, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that one of the infected persons had travelled to London recently. The remaining seven are the UK-returned person’s co-workers and, therefore, were high-risk contacts.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, and officer-in-charge of the city’s public health department said that the infected person had returned to Mumbai in the first week of December. BMC said he did an RT-PCR test after he developed mild symptoms of Covid-19. “The patient’s samples were sent for genome sequencing, and high-risk contacts were traced,” Kakani said. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Pune’s National Institute of Virology, according to the BMC. A BMC statement said that the patient had mild symptoms, and a follow-up RT-PCR test is due on Wednesday (today). The patient’s condition is stable.

According a report issued by the state government, Mumbai now has the most number of Omicron cases in the state with 12, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (10), Pune (2) and one each in Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Latur and Vasai-Virar. So far, nine Omicron patients have tested negative for Covid-19 and have been discharged.

Of the eight new infected persons, three are women and five are male, aged between 24 and 41, the state health department said on Tuesday. Three of the patients are asymptomatic while five have mild symptoms. “According to preliminary information, none of them have a history of international travel,” the state health department report said, contradicting the BMC. “One of the patients travelled to Bangalore while the other had travelled to Delhi. One person detected in Mumbai is from Rajasthan. Out of these eight patients, two are in hospital and six are at home isolation. The close contacts of these patients are being tracked. Out of these, seven patients have been vaccinated and one has not been vaccinated.”

To be sure, between December 1 and the morning of December 14, 91,320 passengers, including 13,615 from at-risk nations, arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Through surveillance at the airports, the administration has detected 38 Covid-19 positive cases, including 30 from at-risk countries and eight from other countries.

Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers that arrived since November 1 is underway, according to state officials. Through airport and field surveillance, 430 samples were sent for genomic sequencing, and the results of 21 are awaited, the health department said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 Task Force, said, “The number of Omicron cases is still small. The cases are sporadic and not in big clusters, so there is no need to panic at the moment. We have to focus on aggressive contact tracing, and strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. There should be an emphasis on well-ventilated spaces. People should avoid closed spaces as much as possible.”

Mumbai-based infectious disease expert Dr Om Srivastava said that all the Omicron patients have had mild symptoms and have recovered on their own without any intervention. “We simply have to be watchful,” he said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra added 684 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,645,136. It also reported 24 fatalities due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 141,288. The active cases in the state stood at 6,481. Mumbai added 217 new Covid cases and one death, taking its tally to 765,659 and death toll to 16,360.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ramp up the vaccination drive in Mumbai, the BMC has decided to extend the timing of civic inoculation centres to 10pm from the present 5pm. Kakani said, “We will be extending the duration so that more people can walk in and get their doses at the earliest.”

According to BMC, 80% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated and due to rising Omicron variant concerns, the civic body aims to fully vaccinate the city’s eligible population at the earliest. It added that on Tuesday 60,370 beneficiaries took their doses in Mumbai.