Elderly couple killed as auto crushed by reversing truck in Ambernath

In a major accident in Ambernath (E), two senior citizens died after an auto rickshaw in which they were commuting was crushed under a truck carrying bags filled with sulphur powder on Wednesday afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The truck broke down and was trying to reverse when it crushed the auto. The gas tank of the auto rickshaw exploded, while the truck caught fire due to the presence of sulphur. The accident, which occurred at around 3.30pm, also led to traffic jams in the area.

The deceased, Vasudev Bhoir, 68 and his wife Gulabbai, 60, resided in Barku Pada, Ambernath, and were commuting in the auto. The driver managed to jump out of the auto and escaped with minor injuries. A nearby car also caught fire in the accident but its passengers were unhurt. The Bhoir couple was travelling from Ambernath to Dombivli for some work.

According to Ambernath police officials, the incident occurred on Karjat Katai Road, near Pritam Hotel, on Waldhuni Bridge. The truck, which was going to Netivali with the chemical powder, was stuck on the steep slope of the road towards Katai lane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ambernath senior police inspector, Madhukar Bhoge, said, “The truck, which was carrying sulphur bags, was climbing the slope of the road when some bags fell from it. The driver was trying to reverse and lost control of the vehicle. The truck crushed the rickshaw behind. The impact led to the explosion of the CNG tank in the rickshaw while a car passing by also caught fire. The senior citizens were charred to death. Fire brigade immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire in half-an-hour.”

One side lane towards Katai was completely closed for an hour and commuters faced traffic congestion for some time. Later, the lane was cleared. Police are yet to file any case in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}