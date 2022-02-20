Elderly woman lodges complaint against son for fraud

Mumbai A senior citizen approached the Santacruz police to file a complaint against her son for cheating her to the tune of ₹40 lakh. The 67-year-old had been abused by her son when she asked for money for the hospital expenses after her husband’s kidney operation.

According to the Santacruz police, the elderly woman identified as Zaibunissa Abdul Sabri, who stays at Rizvi Nagar at SV road in Santacruz west along with her 70-year-old husband and daughter, told the police that she has four daughters and three sons. Sabri in her complaint said that her eldest son Zakir had approached her in December last year and offered to sell their one-room flat at Oshiwara and buy a new house in Santacruz in her name so that he could shift there along with his family to take care of them.

Sabri further said that after selling the flat, he asked her to sign two cheques of ₹40 lakh to buy a new flat in Daulat Nagar on Linking Road at Santacruz. “Sabri said that on December 25, she had to admit her husband to the hospital for a kidney operation, after which he was discharged on January 23,” said a police officer from Santacruz police station.

Sabri said in her statement, “When I asked Zakir for money to pay the hospital bills, he refused to give any money and stopped answering my calls. Later, I found out that he had got my husband to sign the power of attorney in his name and had taken over all our savings. I also found out that the flat that he was going to buy was not in my name but his name,” said Sabri.

After realising that they have been duped, Sabri and her husband approached the police and registered a case under section 420, 323 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are examining the documents and verifying Sabri’s complaint,” said the officer from Santacruz police station.

