MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Friday struck down a Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) order, holding that the transfers of police officers ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections were temporary in nature and only for the period of elections. The state government had challenged the order before the high court. Election-related transfers not temporary in nature: HC

Complying with a directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer government officers directly connected with election process and posted in their home districts, the state director general of police (DGP) had issued transfer orders to several police officers. This he did so invoking powers under Section 22N (2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, stating that the transfers were being done in public interest as well as on account of administrative exigencies.

Some of the officers had approached MAT, challenging the transfer orders on various grounds. On July 19, 2024, the Tribunal held that the transfer orders were perishable – temporary in nature and in force only till the conclusion of elections.

The Tribunal had relied on Section 28A of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, under which officers deputed for election duties are deemed to be on deputation for a temporary period which comes to an end on conclusion of the elections.

The state government had challenged the decision before the high court, where advocate general Dr Birendra Saraf argued that there was no question of applicability of Section 28A as the home department had exercised separate statutory powers for issuing the transfer orders.

Senior advocate Prashant Katneshwarkar opposed the petition on behalf of the affected police officers, contending that the state government has no authority to transfer any officer on the ground that the general elections were to be conducted. He added that the state government can transfer its officers in “public interest” and on account of administrative exigency, but these powers can be utilised only in exceptional circumstances.

The division bench of justice AS Chandurkar and justice Rajesh Patil refused to accept the argument advanced on behalf of the police officers. “Since the transfers in question have been effected only in view of the directives of the ECI, it cannot be said that there is absence of any public interest or absence of any exceptional case in transferring the concerned officers,” said the bench.

It added that under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, the ECI has been vested with plenary powers of superintendence, direction and control of elections. The judges said, “Once it is found that the directives of the ECI were binding on the state government, steps taken to comply with the same in public interest would be sufficient to invoke the power conferred by Section 22-N (2) of the Act of 1951 and effect transfers accordingly. On that count, we do not find that any fault can be found with the orders of transfer.”