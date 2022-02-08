Elgar Parishad case: Court allows NIA to hand over mobiles of 7 accused for scrutiny by SC-appointed panel

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday allowed the Central agency to hand over the phones of seven accused in the Elgar Parishad case to the Supreme Court-appointed technical committee which is looking into the allegations of unauthorised surveillance of individuals using Pegasus spyware. The seven accused had requested the committee to call for their devices for inspection.

Special NIA judge Dinesh Kothalikar allowed the plea of the counter terror task force after the defence said that it had no objection.

On Saturday, the agency had moved a plea before the court through its counsel, advocate Sandeep Sadawarte, seeking return of the mobile handsets of Rona Wilson, Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Anand Teltumbde and P Varavara Rao, which are in court custody and form part of evidence of the NIA.

The seven accused through their lawyers and family members had approached the committee stating that they wanted to submit their phones, but since the devices were in the custody of the NIA court, they were not in a position to give the handsets themselves.

The technical committee had then written to the NIA asking it to submit the devices so that it could make a copy of them for inspection. The agency had seized 26 devices from the seven accused, which are part of the evidence submitted to the special NIA court.

The phones were seized by the Pune police who initially investigated the case and arrested the accused. The case was later transferred to the NIA in January 2020.

On October 27, the Supreme Court had ordered a probe into Pegasus surveillance by an independent three-member expert committee.

The three-member panel appointed by the court had through an advertisement on January 3 called upon citizens, who had a reasonable cause to suspect that his/her mobile phone had been compromised due to specific use of NSO Group’s Pegasus, to contact the committee with reasons as to why they believed their devices might have been affected by the spyware.

The seven accused had made a representation before the committee stating that they wanted to submit their mobile phones for examination.

Rona Wilson had said that he had given a clone copy of his device for forensic analysis to a private firm which said two back-ups of his iPhone had traces showing affected by Pegasus.

They had referred to a report by US-based forensic firm Arsenal Consulting which had also said that his computer was ‘infected with a malware’ through an email two years before his arrest on June 6, 2018.

Sudha Bharadwaj had told the committee through her counsel that “her two phone numbers were in a leaked list of Indian phone numbers on which the Israeli software might have been inserted”. Similarly, the other five accused had also put their side before the committee.

Following this, the committee wrote to the NIA for getting the phones of the seven accused.