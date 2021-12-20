Elgar Parishad case: HC extends Varavara Rao’s bail till Jan 7

Mumbai The Bombay high court on Monday extended till January 7 the medical bail granted to Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao after perusing his medical reports and allowed his counsel to file a short affidavit till December 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The medical summary report submitted by the Nanavati hospital on December 16 based on the tests conducted by various experts stated that Rao’s condition was stable. Rao’s counsel however wanted to file a short affidavit which the court allowed.

The division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Sarang Kotwal, which is hearing the extension of medical bail application of Rao, was informed by senior advocate Anand Grover that after perusing the medical reports it was clear that Rao deserved an extension.

He referred to the February 22 order which granted bail for six months and said that in light of the observation that due to his age, the authorities should ensure that Rao is not having any ailments and as the medical reports stated that Rao had age-related problems hence the bail should be extended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grover further submitted that a short affidavit in light of the medical reports was necessitated and hence the bench should grant a further extension for Rao to surrender. The court accepted the request.

However, additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the national investigation agency opposed the request and said that such extensions would go on perpetually if Rao was not asked to surrender. “He has to surrender, why keep delaying it,” said Singh.

The court thereafter noted that Rao’s counsel had a right to respond after seeing the medical reports and was granted the extension only in light of the February 22 order. Directing Grover to file the reply by December 30, the bench posted a hearing of the application to January 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}