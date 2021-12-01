Elgar Parishad case: High court grants default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj; pleas of 8 others rejected

The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted default bail to activist Sudha Bharadwaj but rejected the applications of eight co-accused facing terrorism and conspiracy charges for allegedly fomenting violence in Bhima Koregaon village in 2018.

This is the first time that a person accused in the high-profile case has been granted default bail, which can be given if a person is jailed for more than 90 days without a charge sheet. One of the other accused, poet Varavara Rao, is out on medical bail and a second accused, Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, died in July. All other 14 accused are in custody as undertrial prisoners.

A division bench of justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar said Bharadwaj filed her default bail application on November 26, 2018 -- before the expiry of the detention period cutoff on January 25, 2019 -- but her application was valid. The chargesheet was filed on February 21, 2019.

“On the touchstone of the guarantee of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, in our view, to deprive the applicant Sudha Bharadwaj of the indefeasible right on the premise that the application preferred on 26th November 2018 was premature, would be taking a too technical and formalistic view of the matter,” said the 120-page order.

“In our view, all the requisite conditions to release the applicant Sudha Bharadwaj on default bail stood fully satisfied,” the judges added.

The bench directed Bharadwaj, currently lodged in the Byculla women’s jail, be produced before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on December 8 for deciding the conditions of her bail and date of release. It rejected NIA’s request for a stay on Bharadwaj’s bail for two weeks.

But the court held that Bharadwaj’s co-accused -- Rao, Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen and Surendra Gadling -- didn’t qualify for automatic bail.

At least 16 activists, lawyers and authors are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for participating in alleged Maoist conspiracy to trigger violence on January 1, 2018 in Bhima Koregaon village in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The event, attended mostly by Dalit communities, marked the bicentennial celebration of a British-era war.

The activists are accused of delivering inflammatory speeches during an event called Elgar Parishad organised in Pune on December 31, 2017. The activists have denied all charges and accused the prosecution of planting evidence.

Bharadwaj, arguably the most prominent of the arrested activists, applied for default bail arguing that sessions judge K D Vadane, who granted Pune Police a 90-day extension on November 26, 2018 to file the chargesheet, did not have jurisdiction to do so as only a special NIA court could hear UAPA cases.

Her advocate, Yug Chaudhry, cited responses from the high court’s registry under the Right to Information Act to say that Vadane was not competent to hear matters under UAPA. He added Vadane was not even authorised as a special judge to take cognisance of the Pune Police’s supplementary charge sheet filed on February 21, 2019.

Chaudhry cited a Supreme Court judgement that held only special courts can hear cases under the UAPA.

The other applications argued that additional sessions judges of the Pune sessions court had not been designated as special judges and therefore, could not have taken cognisance of their case registered under UAPA.

But the HC found that the other petitions were not filed before the chargesheet or supplementary chargesheet were submitted, and therefore could not be allowed.

A default bail application under section 167 (2) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) can be filed when an investigating agency does not file a charge sheet within 90 days of arresting an accused. The 90-day period can be extended by a court if it feels that the prosecution deserves more time. But the HC found that the sessions judge was not authorised to do so under law.