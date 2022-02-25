Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes review of default bail order of three accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its affidavit in response to the interim application filed by Elgar Parishad accused P Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves seeking a review of the December 1, 2021, high court order rejecting their application for default bail, has claimed that the application has malafide intent and hence, should not be entertained.

The NIA said the arguments being propounded by the applicants through the interim application were not part of their previous application based on which the HC rejected their default bail and hence, the same should not be allowed now.

A division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar, while hearing the interim application of Rao and the two others, was informed by additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the NIA that as per the court directions on February 9, an affidavit had been filed in response to the review application.

Singh told the bench that the review application was not maintainable as under the Code of Criminal Procedure, courts were embargoed from altering or reviewing a final order. The bench was informed that rather than approaching the court for alteration or reviewing the order, the applicants should have appealed against the order.

The trio are part of the 16 accused booked and arrested under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their involvement in the Elgar Parishad conclave which allegedly resulted in the Bhima Koregaon incident where one person died. One of the accused, Sudha Bharadwaj, had challenged the jurisdiction of the sessions judge who had rejected her default bail, which was upheld by the HC and she was granted bail.

The earlier bench had noted that as Bharadwaj had applied for default bail before the completion of 90 days since her detention by the Pune police, she could be enlarged on bail. However, it had rejected the default bail application of the trio on the grounds that they had not applied for default bail within the stipulated time and the chargesheet had been filed.

The trio represented by advocate Sudeep Pasbola and R Satyanarayanan, while arguing for the review of the order, said the bench had failed to take note of the fact that the sessions judge had rejected their default bail application along with that of Bharadwaj and hence, the same should be reheard.

The NIA affidavit stated that this argument or aspect had not been part of the default bail application of the trio before the HC and there was an attempt to add it now in order to get a favourable order. Hence, the same should be rejected, it said.

After perusing the affidavit, the court adjourned the hearing of the application to March 2.