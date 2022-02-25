Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes review of default bail order of three accused
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its affidavit in response to the interim application filed by Elgar Parishad accused P Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves seeking a review of the December 1, 2021, high court order rejecting their application for default bail, has claimed that the application has malafide intent and hence, should not be entertained.
The NIA said the arguments being propounded by the applicants through the interim application were not part of their previous application based on which the HC rejected their default bail and hence, the same should not be allowed now.
A division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar, while hearing the interim application of Rao and the two others, was informed by additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the NIA that as per the court directions on February 9, an affidavit had been filed in response to the review application.
Singh told the bench that the review application was not maintainable as under the Code of Criminal Procedure, courts were embargoed from altering or reviewing a final order. The bench was informed that rather than approaching the court for alteration or reviewing the order, the applicants should have appealed against the order.
The trio are part of the 16 accused booked and arrested under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their involvement in the Elgar Parishad conclave which allegedly resulted in the Bhima Koregaon incident where one person died. One of the accused, Sudha Bharadwaj, had challenged the jurisdiction of the sessions judge who had rejected her default bail, which was upheld by the HC and she was granted bail.
The earlier bench had noted that as Bharadwaj had applied for default bail before the completion of 90 days since her detention by the Pune police, she could be enlarged on bail. However, it had rejected the default bail application of the trio on the grounds that they had not applied for default bail within the stipulated time and the chargesheet had been filed.
The trio represented by advocate Sudeep Pasbola and R Satyanarayanan, while arguing for the review of the order, said the bench had failed to take note of the fact that the sessions judge had rejected their default bail application along with that of Bharadwaj and hence, the same should be reheard.
The NIA affidavit stated that this argument or aspect had not been part of the default bail application of the trio before the HC and there was an attempt to add it now in order to get a favourable order. Hence, the same should be rejected, it said.
After perusing the affidavit, the court adjourned the hearing of the application to March 2.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.