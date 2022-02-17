Elgar Parishad: NIA court says accused wanted to create unrest in the country

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has said that the accused in the Elgar Parishad case along with other members of the banned outfit hatched a serious conspiracy to create unrest in the country while rejecting bail pleas of Kabir Kala Manch members Jyoti Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaicho.

All of them have been arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Korean violence case.

“From the documents and letters placed on record prima-facie it can be gathered that the applicants along with other members of the banned organisation hatched a serious conspiracy to create unrest in the entire country and to overpower the government, politically,” the NIA court observed.

Though the order was pronounced on Monday, the detailed order became available late in the evening on Wednesday.

“The material placed on record thus prima facie denote that the applicants were not only the members of banned organisation, CPI (Maoist), but they were carrying out activities in furtherance of the objective of the organisation which is nothing but to overthrow the democracy of the nation,” said special judge Dinesh E Kothalikar.

“Therefore, I do not find merit in the arguments of the applicants that, only because of being members of a banned organization the applicants cannot be kept in jail,” the judge said.

The court said from the letters produced by the prosecution as evidence, prima facie it is clear that the CPI (M) was bent upon bringing about the end of the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre.

“They were also thinking of going for another incident like the death of Rajiv Gandhi, by targeting the road shows of Prime Minister Modi,” the Court added.

The NIA court also took note of the submissions made by special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty, pointing out that everyone knows the manner in which Rajiv Gandhi was killed and there was no hesitation to prima facie conclude that there was intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and with intent to strike terror in the minds of the people.

The Court also noted that the statement of a witness clearly mentioned that three Kabir Kala Manch members were involved in the activities of the terrorist association. “They stayed at Korchi-Kobramendha forest area for 20 days and they used to discuss party work in urban areas with deceased Milind Teltumbde, they have also undergone weapon and explosives training and awareness programs on various topics related to the Maoist movement.”

The prosecution relied upon a letter to establish connection between Elgar Parishad and the activities of the banned organization CPI (M). The court said the letter written by Milind Teltumbde on January 2, 2018, prima facie established the link.

“A corollary to the afore stated deliberation is that, there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation of commission of the offences punishable under UAPA Act against the applicant prima facie true and considering the express bar imposed by section 43 D of the UAPA, the applicant cannot be released on bail,” the court observed.

Advocates Nihal Singh Rathod and Sharif Shaikh had argued that the trio has been implicated in the case without there being any evidence to demonstrate incriminating acts on their part. They contended that there was no material to show that the applicants had attempted to further any of the specific terrorist activities.

Jyoti Jagtap’s counsel, had pointed out that on January 1, 2018, more than 250 social organizations had organized ‘Bhima Koregaon Shourya Din Abhiyan’ to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the historic battle of Bhima-Koregaon and on December 31, 2017, an event called “Elgar Parishad” was organized at Shaniwarwada in Pune.

However, he said, on January 1, 2018, a mob bearing saffron flags attacked the people travelling to and returning from the Vijay Stambha. A report was lodged by Anita Salve against Sambhaji Bhide, Milind Ekbote and others under 307 of IPC for the same. But, on January 8, 2018, another FIR was registered at Vishrambaug police station against the applicants and others. The complainant has relied upon the speech by one of the accused, but it is a recital from the play, “The Good Person of Szechwan.’

The defence counsel also relied upon a statement of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before the legislature that some 1,200 people holding saffron flags had assembled at village Wadu near the Samadhi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

They maintained that the accused only criticized the government or some BJP or RSS leaders, and they do not constitute the nation and that does not constitute the charge of sedition.