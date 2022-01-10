Employee arrested for stealing 40L from dry fruit shop

Mumbai The LT Marg police arrested a 38-year-old dry fruit and sweets shop employee in south Mumbai for allegedly stealing over ₹40 lakh since 2017.

The incident came to light after the shopkeeper noticed in CCTV footage that the accused, Ritalal Mahato, pocketed the cash paid by the customer instead of keeping it in the cash counter.

Mahato is a native of Jharkhand and came to Mumbai five years ago. He started working at Sapan Papadwala and General Store in the Bhuleshwar area in 2017. He used to make sweets in the shop, which supplied sweets and dry fruits to smaller shops in the vicinity, said police sub-inspector Vinod Pawar of the LT Marg police station.

Mahato was also assigned a job to deposit money in the employer’s bank account. He did not deposit all the money in the employer’s account and kept some aside and deposited the same in his personal accounts, said the police officer.

Mahato also stole money at the shop. In November, the employer noticed in the CCTV camera that Mahato kept ₹5,000 in his pocket after collecting from a customer who purchased dry fruits from the shop and paid in cash, said Pawar.

The employer then also checked his bank account and found that some money is missing. He then started inquiring with the people at his shop and found that the accused might not have deposited all of the money.

When Mahato was confronted, he stopped coming to work and switched off his phone.

The shopkeeper then gave a written complaint to the LT Marg police station. “We conducted an inquiry and found that there were four bank accounts in the name of the accused and transactions of ₹31 lakh were done in last four years,” said the police officer who is part of the investigating team.

Mahato was nabbed from Kalbadevi area on Sunday morning and was produced in the court and remanded to police custody.