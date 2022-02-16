Environment department defer bids to resume mining in eco-sensitive Parsik Hills

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has deferred at least 51 individual proposals to resume mining in a 38 hectare ecologically sensitive area- Parsik Hills of Thane district, in favour of the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

The decision was taken during the SEIAA’s meeting on January 25, primarily on the basis that no cohesive environment management plan has been prepared by the applicants.

Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde had, in June last year, publicly announced the decision to resume mining on the land after meeting with a delegation of local quarry operators and assuring them that the mines, which were shuttered five years ago, will be re-started to help settle the Navi Mumbai project-affected people (PAP) and float 40,000 jobs. Since 1972, CIDCO has been allotting quarries to PAP in lieu of the land acquired for the development of Navi Mumbai.

Shinde’s announcement last year was met with resistance from environmentalists, who have been writing to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray conveying their objections. They say that resuming quarrying in the heart of Navi Mumbai will be detrimental not just to the environment but also the public health of residents living in Vashi, Turbhe, Belapur, Ghansoli, Rabale and Nerul.

The land parcel in question also falls under the jurisdiction of the forest department, fuelling concerns over the project’s environmental impact over and above the damage that extensive quarrying in the area has already sustained.

The Thane District Environment Impact Assessment Authority (DEIAA) in February 2018 had called for a joint inspection of the Parsik Hill quarry sites by the forest department and Cidco. The forest department said that as against 138 hectares allotted for mining, as much as 248 hectares have already been mined in violation of clearances.

The 51 quarries which have now sought to be reopened fall under Turbhe, Bonsari, Pawne, Shiravane and Kukshet villages, with Turbhe and Bonsari accounting for 32 mines over an area of 26 hectares. Clearances for the mines have been sought individually, with most applications seeking to mine less than 5 hectares of land. Environmentalists said this move would allow CIDCO to bypass a public hearing as part of the environment impact assessment process.

“The proposals need to be considered for their cumulative impact on the area,” said BN Kumar, director of Navi Mumbai-based NGO NatConnect Foundation, who has written his concerns to the CM over this issue.

The SEIAA in its January meeting also reflected the same view, and noted that the state expert appraisal committee (SEAC) had also instructed (in 2019) that such a plan to be prepared to anticipate the impact of quarrying on the air quality, hydrology and topography of the site “in the interest of environment and sustainable development.” “The PP should make a common detailed environment management plan and take responsibility for implementing the same,” the Authority has noted while deferring the proposal for the time being.

In a letter to the CM this week, NatConnect opined, “This is an apparent backdoor attempt by CIDCO to resume quarrying despite an all-round vehement opposition from various stakeholders, including the Forest Department and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).”

The NMMC has previously filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court (HC) requesting that mining in the area be halted on account of adverse impact on the environment and public health.

When contacted for comment, an official in CIDCO’s environment office said they were unaware of any application to resume quarrying in Parsik Hills.

Kailash Shinde, joint managing director at CIDCO, directed inquiries to Ajinkya Padwal, CIDCO’s land acquisition officer, who did not respond to multiple calls seeking comment for this story. Abhijit Bangar, commissioner, NMMC, said, “Mining clearances are not under our jurisdiction. If the mines are going to be reopened with all the required permissions, then we cannot do much about it. But one hopes that there will be a proper plan to mitigate its impact.”