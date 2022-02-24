Environmentalists concerned over hill cutting in Navi

Navi Mumbai environmentalists have expressed that even as the decision to resume mining atop the hillocks in Navi Mumbai is pending with the government, repeated incidents of hill cutting were being witnessed in the last few days.

The state is yet to take decision on 51 applications made for resuming quarrying atop the hills.

“The Western side of the hill continues to be cut down and there are regular episodes of hill blasting happening. On Sunday, local inhabitants, essentially PAPs, were forced to form human chains to prevent CIDCO from cutting the hill any further. Moreover, the locals are now complaining of sighting quarrying even on the East side of the hill, which is the Thane-Belapur side,” said environmentalist Naresh Singh.

A month after the Maharashtra State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) deferred the individual applications made to resume quarrying, city-based environmentalists have sought from the CMO a complete ban on quarrying on the hills. The matter is now being pursued by the environment secretary of the state.

“The objections and complaints raised about the issue are now to be looked into by the environment secretary. There is always the chance that the proposals get approved on technical grounds i.e. of individual miners seeking to quarry only five hectares of land each. Mass-level quarrying mandates submission of a cohesive environment management plan,” said director of NatConnect Foundation, BN Kumar.

Out of the 94 allottees, only 51 individuals have applied for resuming mining. “From the earlier 94 allottees, 18 individuals were stated to be no longer operating, thereby bringing down the figure to 76 applicants. Of these, presently 51 have made individual applications. In the event of the government approval, it automatically will prompt the remaining applicants to follow the same course,” said Kumar.

A CIDCO official ruled out any illegal activity occurring on the hillock and the fears of villagers were stated to be the result of provocation by the vested interests.

“There is no hill cutting. This is merely an attempt to create confusion in the minds of the villagers by vested interests. The expansion work is as per the master plan of a golf course and the hillock is very much part of the project.