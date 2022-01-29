EOW books Andhra MP in 46.49 crore cheating case

Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a cheating case against YSR Congress Party MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from Andhra Pradesh and six others for allegedly duping a Goregaon-based oil refinery to the tune of ₹ 46.69 crore.

Raju’s Ind Bharath Thermal Power Ltd. and Ind Bharath Power Gencom Ltd. allegedly took 1,98,775 metric tons of coal from the complainant company between 2015 and 2017. Initially, Raju’s company made some payments. However, later it defaulted and allegedly caused a wrongful loss of ₹ 46.69 crore to the complainant’s company.

Raju, however, denied all the allegations and said he has nothing to do with the matter, and it is a dispute between two companies. “I am nowhere involved,” he told HT.

The FIR (of which HT has a copy) was first registered at the Goregaon police station on Thursday and was transferred to the EOW on Friday. The complaint is filed by Kunal Kailash Parekh, vice president of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., which has its registered office on SV Road at Goregaon.

The FIR names Raju and six other directors of Ind Bharath Thermal Power Ltd and Ind Bharath Power Gencom Ltd. Both the companies are into power generation and require coal for the same. The Lok Sabha MP from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh and others have been booked by the police under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, both the companies had been transacting since 2013. But, between 2015-2017 things turned sour.

“The two accused companies were supposed to pay a final settlement amount (in instalments) to us. However, they failed to make the payment, leaving no other options for us than approaching the police and filing a criminal complaint,” the complainant told this newspaper.

When HT contacted Raju, he said, “The matter is still before NCLT owing to the filing of contempt of court charges (pressed by one of the parties) and I have not done anything wrong. It’s not a personal loan nor have I given any personal guarantee. It’s a dispute between two companies and the matter is in NCLT. I have nothing to do with the (accused) companies. Long back I was on the board.”

Raju conceded that he was a director in the two accused companies when the alleged default took place but said he was nowhere involved in the decision making process.

“The companies decided to buy. They have not got paid by the electricity board. They have not paid the (complainant) company. It was their (accused companies’) decision. I am nowhere concerned. I have not given any personal guarantee,” Raju said.