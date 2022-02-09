Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Essential services hit as Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad face power outage
Essential services hit as Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad face power outage

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials said the power supply was disconnected after a 400KV substation at Lonikand faced problems at 4.30am due to a glitch
(Bloomberg/Representative Image)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 11:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Water supply and other essential services were severely affected as most parts of Pune and the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra faced a power outage on Wednesday morning. The electricity supply was restored in eastern and central Pune by 9 am, officials said.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials said that the power supply was disconnected after a 400KV substation at Lonikand faced problems at 4.30am due to a technical glitch. The outage began at 6.30am, they added.

“The work to find the fault and restore the power supply is underway. The power supply may resume by 11:30 am,” said an MSEDCL official, who did not want to be named.

Due to the technical glitch, the water supply from most Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation pumping stations was also affected causing hardships to the residents. The work at the industrial estate in Chakan was also impacted.

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
