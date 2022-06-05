Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

EV charging points at six more railway stations

Due to an increasing number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city, the Central Railways has planned six new EV charging stations at suburban railway stations soon (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 08:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI Due to an increasing number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city, the Central Railways has planned six new EV charging stations at suburban railway stations soon.

The charging points will come up at Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Bhandup, Kalyan, Panvel and Dadar railway stations.

The charging stations outside Kurla, LTT, Bhandup and Kalyan will start by July and work on installation of the charging stations and points are going on at Panvel and Dadar railway stations.

“The electric vehicle charging points will promote EVs. We already have functional vehicle charging points at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Parel and Byculla railway stations,” said a senior Central Railway official.

At CSMT, the electric vehicle charging rates are 18 per KWh and it takes nearly 45 minutes for a vehicle to get charged.

The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) recently identified 55 of its locations across Mumbai including bus stops, bus stands and bus depots where they have ample space for charging.

BEST’s plan to install the charging stations at bus stops and stands came along with its decision to introduce more electric buses in its fleet.

