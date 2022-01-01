Event management pro arrested for making obscene video calls to woman in Kalyan

The issue of misuse of technology for criminal activities is once again in the spotlight after the Mahatma Phule Chowk police arrested an event management professional for allegedly making obscene video calls using international virtual number software.

Initially conceived for businesses that need to make a large number of calls on a daily basis for purposes of sales and marketing, international virtual number software generates random mobile numbers that flash on the recipient’s caller id. The idea behind the technology was for the business owners to avoid revealing their personal numbers, but, as with all technology, cybercriminals quickly realised its value and started using it to mask their identity while committing crimes.

According to police officials, the victim registered a complaint with them on December 29 last year. In her statement, the victim said that she had been getting obscene messages and video calls from multiple unknown numbers from December 12, and that the offender was covering the camera to hide his face during the video calls. The police registered a case against unknown persons and started investigating based on all the numbers from which the victim had received the calls and messages.

“We realised that the accused was using virtual international number software in order to hide his identity. Hence, we sought assistance from Thane cyber cell and, using technical investigation methods, identified the cellular as well as internet service provider whose services were being used by the accused. We contacted both the service providers and sought details of the Internet Protocol (IP) address that the accused was using,” senior police inspector Ashok Honmane, Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, said.

Using these details, the police identified the accused as Gurdeepsingh Khalsa (27), a resident of the Ulhasnagar Camp No. 5. The accused was picked up from his residence on December 30 and, during questioning, allegedly confessed to having committed the crime.

“The accused works in the event management industry. He shoots videos with various female models and uploads them on his YouTube channel. The accused has said that he had approached the victim as he wanted to shoot a fashion video with her. But, she had refused, which had angered him. Hence, he started to make obscene calls and send obscene messages to her,” Honmane said.

Khalsa was placed under arrest and charged with outraging a woman’s modesty. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till January 2. Police are finding out if he has targetted other women in the past.