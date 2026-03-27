MUMBAI: A 16-year-old girl and her male friend were injured on Wednesday when the girl’s former boyfriend attacked them outside their college in Mulund. While the girl suffered minor injuries, her friend suffered a severe neck injury and is currently under treatment. The accused, Ashish Bansode from Badlapur, has been arrested, police said. Ex-boyfriend attacks 16-year-old college student, her friend

According to the police, the 16-year-old girl was speaking to her friend outside the gate of Dayanand Vedic Vidyalaya And Junior College Of Arts and Commerce in Mulund when Bansode reached the spot. He grabbed the girl by her arm, kept saying ‘You will only be mine’ and brought out a machete from a black leather bag he was carrying. When the girl’s friend tried to intervene, he attacked him on the neck, which left him bleeding.

“The accused then caught the girl’s hand and tried to attack her again. But locals and college students who had gathered at the spot intervened, after which the accused fled,” a police officer familiar with the case told HT.

The girl’s friend was rushed to MT Agrawal Hospital and he is out of danger, the officer noted.

On Thursday, Bansode was arrested under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 78 (stalking) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

“Bansode has several cases registered against him in Badlapur. We will produce him before a court on Friday,” the officer quoted earlier said.