Excise dept seizes 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor
Bhiwandi The flying squads of the state excise and Bhiwandi Crime Branch have confiscated a tempo carrying around 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor worth ₹8.74 lakh to Bhiwandi for sale, said the police.
The tempo was searched by the excise department and police, and they found 200 boxes containing 1,944 bottles of various kinds of foreign liquor. On being questioned with the accused, police found that they tried to save excise taxes and entered Bhiwandi from Daman city.
Based on a tip-off, the flying squad of the excise department alerted the Bhiwandi crime branch. Thereafter, a team of excise and police laid a trap at the Manisurat compound in Anjurphata on Friday and searched the tempo and confiscated 200 boxes of liquor.
Narpoli police said that the accused have been identified as Rabbi Ahmed Mohammad Rafi Shaikh, 30 and Avinash Arjun Ghadigaonkar, 32. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi.
Praful Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Bhiwandi Crime Branch, said, “They saved excise taxes and entered Bhiwandi from Daman city. Both were produced before Bhiwandi court and remanded into police custody for four days.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports first cases of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants of Omicron
Maharashtra on Saturday reported its first cases of the Covid-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune. News agency ANI, citing a health department report on whole genomic sequencing, said four patients of BA.4 variants and three patients of BA.5 variants were detected in Pune. Experts said high transmissibility should not worry as much as higher hospitalisation rates and deaths.
113 Navi Mumbai auto drivers penalised for refusing to ply by meter
Navi Mumbai Following various complaints by commuters about auto rickshaws not plying by the meter in some parts of Navi Mumbai, the Vashi Regional Transport Office conducted a special drive and penalised 113 auto drivers in two days. The drive was conducted at Nerul, Vashi, Karawe village and D Mart sector 48, Seawood and the cops collected a fine of ₹1.97 lakh.
Noida man, 2 friends arrested for ‘dangerous’ bike stunt
Days after the Noida Police arrested a youth who performed 'Ajay Devgn-like' vehicle stunts on a busy road in the city, the force said on Saturday it arrested three youngsters, this time in connection with a motorcycle stunt. In the said incident, the rider rode the bike lying prone on the vehicle, while his two friends filmed the act. The stunt of balancing oneself between two moving vehicles was popularised by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.
3 of Ambala family consume poison, one succumbs, two battling for life
Three members of a family in Ambala allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, leaving a 65-year-old man dead and the two others hospitalised, police said on Saturday. Also read: Who are Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, Balbir Singh Seechewal ― AAP Punjab's Rajya Sabha picks The condition of the 58-year-old wife and 34-year-old son of the local grocery merchant is said to be critical. “The reason behind the death will be clear after the autopsy,” he said.
Develop model roads, fix black spots: Gurugram DC tells agencies
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who was chairing the district road safety meeting on Friday directed the National Highways Authority of India to ensure the emergency lane at the Kherki Daula toll plaza is made operational at the earliest and at all hours and directed officials to seek a written assurance from the concessionaire. Yadav also said the district administration will ask the highways authority to construct service roads along industrial areas to prevent damage to the roads used for regular traffic.
