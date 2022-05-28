Excise dept seizes 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor

Bhiwandi The flying squads of the state excise and Bhiwandi Crime Branch have confiscated a tempo carrying around 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor worth ₹8.74 lakh to Bhiwandi for sale, said the police.

The tempo was searched by the excise department and police, and they found 200 boxes containing 1,944 bottles of various kinds of foreign liquor. On being questioned with the accused, police found that they tried to save excise taxes and entered Bhiwandi from Daman city.

Based on a tip-off, the flying squad of the excise department alerted the Bhiwandi crime branch. Thereafter, a team of excise and police laid a trap at the Manisurat compound in Anjurphata on Friday and searched the tempo and confiscated 200 boxes of liquor.

Narpoli police said that the accused have been identified as Rabbi Ahmed Mohammad Rafi Shaikh, 30 and Avinash Arjun Ghadigaonkar, 32. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi.

Praful Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Bhiwandi Crime Branch, said, “They saved excise taxes and entered Bhiwandi from Daman city. Both were produced before Bhiwandi court and remanded into police custody for four days.”