Ex-minister Anil Deshmukh asked Mumbai court for default bail. Judge says no

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Tuesday turned down former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s request for default bail, ruling that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against him.

The 71-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, arrested on November 2 in a money laundering case, had moved a bail application before Additional Sessions Judge R N Rokade, the designated judge to try offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Lawyers Vikram Chaudhri and Aniket Nikam, appearing for Deshmukh, argued that the former minister was entitled to default bail since the court hadn’t taken cognisance of two charge sheets filed against him by ED.

Deshmukh’s lawyers argued that mere filing of the prosecution complaint /charge-sheet cannot be construed as a conclusion of the investigation since the court has ample powers to direct further investigation.

Till now, no satisfaction was recorded by this court regarding the completion of the investigation on perusal of any prosecution complaint presented before it, they said, arguing that the court taking cognisance of the charge sheet is a prerequisite for granting Anil Deshmukh’s further remand.

They claimed a combined reading of the provisions showed that at the pre-cognizance stage, there was a statutory embargo in granting remand beyond 60 days if the accused was willing to furnish bail bonds on expiry of 60 days of his arrest. “Thus, if by that time i.e. 60 days, cognizance is not taken, his remand can not be continued”, Deshmukh’s legal team said.

ED contested this interpretation of the law. Arguing for the agency, additional solicitor general, Anil Singh and lawyer Shreeram Shirsath submitted that default bail cannot be considered once the charge sheet or the supplementary charge sheet has been filed within 60 days of the arrest.

“It is submitted that the concept of statutory bail/default bail cannot be considered once the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet has been filed. The supplementary prosecution complaint against Deshmukh and 11 others has been filed on December 29, 2021 within a period of 60 days from the date of his arrest. The registry has even given a central filing number to the said complaint,” the agency said in its reply opposing the bail plea.

The court, while rejecting the bail plea, said ED filed the charge sheet in time and the section cited by Deshmukh does not speak of taking cognisance of charge sheet.

The agency claimed that its investigation began after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Deshmukh directed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars in Mumbai. Singh approached the Bombay high court (HC) and filed a petition in the matter. Based on the high court’s order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially conducted a preliminary enquiry and on April 21, registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, after which ED started its investigation.

ED also alleged that on Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze called a meeting of bar owners from Mumbai and demanded a monthly amount of ₹3 lakh from each of them.

In its charge sheet, the agency alleged that Vaze collected ₹4.70 crore from bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021, at Deshmukh’s behest. According to the agency, Vaze handed over the money to Kundan Shinde, personal secretary of Deshmukh who has been also arrested and subsequently, a part of the amount was routed to the charitable trust run by Deshmukh in Nagpur through various shell companies in the form of donations.