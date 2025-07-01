Ex-MLA Kunal Patil resigns from Congress, set to join BJP

MUMBAI: After Sangram Thopte, another former Congress MLA, Kunal Patil, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. He resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party on Monday. His induction in the ruling party will be held on Tuesday. Dhule, India - April 21, 2019: Congress candidate from Dhule-Malegaon constituency Kunal Patil addresses people during a rally in Dhule, India, on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Patil is a two-term MLA from Dhule Rural assembly constituency in Dhule and was appointed as the working president of the Maharashtra Congress.

He comes from a family of Congress loyalists. The family was associated with the party for the last three generations. He is the son of late Congress stalwart Rohidas Patil, who was a minister for several years in successive Congress governments in the past. Rahul Gandhi visited him at his residence when he was unwell in March last year. Gandhi also made him speak to his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over phone.

Kunal Patil’s grandfather Chudaman Patil was also a three-term member of Parliament (MP) from the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency between 1962-71.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party and will be joining the BJP tomorrow,”said Kunal Patil.

He said that he has been thinking about changing the party as workers in his constituency were also of the same view. “They believe that development is the prime focus of the BJP and they should become part of it. It is necessary for us as north Maharashtra is considered as a backward region,” he clarified.

He added that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has a positive approach, and believes that the region can be turned into a big industrial hub, which will change the lives of the locals.

“Time has come to think more about others than myself,” he replied when reminded that he comes from a family of Congress loyalists.

In April, former MLA Sangram Thopte from Pune, who also comes from a family of Congress loyalists, had joined the BJP.