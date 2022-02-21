Expect further ease in Covid curbs from March: Maharashtra health minister

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday hinted at easing more Covid curbs in wake of decline in cases.However, the minister maintained that social distancing norms and mask mandates will remain in place.

Addressing a press conference in Jalna district, Tope said, “I expect further relaxation in restrictions next month. The chief minister will decide on this.”

Tope cited the Centre's letter asking states and Union Territories to review, amend or do away with additional Covid-19 curbs.

“In the letter, the Centre has clearly mentioned that every state should bring down the number of restrictions and focus on ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour among people along with vaccination," the minister said.

The Maharashtra health minister reiterated his point that social distancing, mask mandate and using hand sanitisers should continue across the country and such measures cannot be stopped immediately in the pandemic.

Covid-19 restrictions were tightened in Maharashtra in late December when cases started spiking amid an increased spread of the Omicron variant. However, some of these restrictions started easing in January from the first week of January amid some improvement in the overall situation.

Maharashtra has so far reported more than 7.8 million cases due to Covid-19 including 143,586 deaths and 7,697,135 recoveries. The daily tally on Monday dropped below 1,000 with 806 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, Mumbai on Monday added just 96 fresh cases, the lowest single-day surge since April 17, 2020. The total cases in Maharashtra's capital have now climbed to 1,054,739.

(With PTI inputs)

