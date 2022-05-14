Fadnavis to hold rally today, expected to hit back at Thackeray and Sena
Mumbai: A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s public rally on Saturday, leader of the opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is holding a rally in Goregaon and is expected to hit back at Thackeray and Shiv Sena.
The rally, which is seen as one more in the run-up to the local body polls, may witness sharp criticism of the corruption in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ruled by Sena for more than two decades, and action taken against the people who stood up against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
The rally which has been organised by the north Indian cell of the party is aiming to galvanise the north Indian voters, especially in the western suburbs of the city. The party has stated that the rally is to celebrate their victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly polls and to felicitate Fadnavis for his active role in the victory in the Goa Assembly polls.
“Fadnavis addressed ‘booster dose rally’ on May 1 at Somaiya ground in Mumbai to charge up the party cadre and booth level workers ahead of the local body polls. This is his second political rally in the gap of just two weeks and immediately after Thackeray’s rally. He would not miss the opportunity to give it back to Thackeray and Shiv Sena especially when Sena is likely to target us mainly. Fadnavis is expected to attack Sena, our main enemy now in the BMC elections, over corruption in the civic body and also on the Hindutva agenda,” said a BJP leader.
The leader said that the rally is important as it has been organised to keep the momentum going among the north Indian voters in Mumbai after the recent victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He said that north Indians account for 20% of the population in Mumbai and they en masse vote for the BJP.
BJP had won 82 of the 227 seats in the 2017 BMC elections, and most of them were from the western suburbs and from the north Indian dominant wards.
Mumbai chief of the party Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, the Sunday rally is not in response to the rally by the CM and it was a pre-scheduled one. “Neither this nor the one we had on May 1 was to counter-rallies by any other party. This is the rally organised by our north Indian cell and was finalised a month ago, much before the chief minister’s public meeting was announced. We do not prepare for the elections after they are announced. Our preparations are going on for months and the rally on Sunday is part of it,” he said.
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 281 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,801 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday a total 18.30 million doses were registered.
At 46.8°C, city records season’s highest temperature; IMD issues orange alert
Gurugram: Gurugram on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season this year at 46.8 degrees Celsius (C) — eight degrees above normal, as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, saying that the heatwave in the city is likely to continue for the next two days. On April 29 this year, Gurugram recorded the highest maximum temperature in the past 43 years at 45.6C.
At 44.2°C, Delhi sizzles on year’s hottest day yet
New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the city on Saturday as mercury shot to the season's highest level, touching 44.2 degrees Celsius (C) at Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi's weather, and rising further to 47.2C at Mungeshpur. The previous record for the highest maximum temperature this year was 43.5C at Safdarjung on April 28-30, and in areas within Delhi, Sports Complex recorded 47.1C on April 30.
Ludhiana logs seven fresh Covid cases
Seven more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday, pushing the total tally of infections to 1,09,909. While 1,07,601 of the total number have recovered, as many as 2,280 succumbed to the virus. At present, there are 28 active cases in the district, all of whom are under home isolation. The groom hails from Jalandhar, while the bride is a city resident.
VARANASI Traders of Kashi honoured Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, presenting an Angvastram (stole) and a memento to him. Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti President Prem Mishra said that many schemes had been implemented under CM Yogi for the development of Kashi,. The traders submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding that Mandi Tax should be abolished. Yogi assured them of considering the demand, Mishra said.
