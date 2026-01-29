Fake cops rob ₹66.45 lakh from Kenyan garment trader

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old Kenyan garment trader was on Tuesday robbed of around ₹66.45 lakh by two bike-borne men who claimed they were policemen. The accused intercepted the cab the trader was travelling in at MG Road in Fort, conducted a search, and took away the cash she was carrying to purchase garments, instructing her to reach the nearest police station. She realised she had been conned once she visited the MRA Marg police station, where a case has been registered, officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. (Shutterstock)

“The Kenyan woman, Sumaiya Mohammad Abadi, was visiting the city for the first time to buy clothes for her business. She had visited India earlier, in 2023, as a tourist,” an officer from MRA Marg police said, requesting anonymity.

Abadi, who hails from Nairobi, arrived in Mumbai on January 26, and was staying in a hotel on Mohammad Ali Road. On January 27, she stepped out to buy clothes, and met friends from Kenya in Kalbadevi. The friends gave her around ₹58 lakh in cash to be paid to wholesale garments traders in the city; besides, she was carrying around ₹8 lakh of her own.

“Sumaiya then decided to visit a hotel where her friend, identified as Hiden, was staying in Colaba,” said the police officer quoted earlier.

Around 2.30pm, Sumaiya and her friend took a cab to Kandeel Hotel on MG Road in Fort. The two accused intercepted the cab on the way, told the driver that they were cops, and conducted a search of the vehicle. The bikers seized the bags containing the cash, and left the spot after telling the Kenyan nationals to visit the nearest police station.

“Sumaiya asked the cab driver to take them to the hotel and later approached the MRA Marg police,” the officer said.

Based on her complaint, police have booked the unknown accused under sections 318 (cheating) and 204 (personating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“We have detained a person based on CCTV footage and the registration number of the bike used while committing the crime. We are in the process of arresting him,” the officer said.

The accused had kept Sumaiya and her Kenyan friends under watch as he knew that they were carrying cash to buy clothes, the officer added.