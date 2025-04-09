Fake teacher scam: Govt suspends 1, orders criminal cases against 4 other officers

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s school education department has recommended the suspension of one government officer and the filing of criminal cases against four others allegedly involved in recruiting 580 fake teachers and non-teaching staff in 12 government-aided schools in Nagpur. The department has also recommended a special investigation team investigate the role of the 12 schools’ management and teachers in the alleged scam. Mumbai, India - July 22, Shiv Sena leaders Deepak Kesarkar (C), Dadaji Bhuse (L), Sandipanrao Bhumre (R) addressing the media during a press conference, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

According to a preliminary inquiry report, the five officers, in connivance with the school management, fraudulently registered 580 fake teachers and non-teaching staff members in the state government’s Shalarth portal to draw a salary in their names. The school education department has been paying these salaries since 2019, leading to a loss of over ₹100 crore to the government.

The preliminary inquiry at the district level indicted five government officers, including four education officers and a superintendent of the wages department in Nagpur. HT reported about the scam on April 8.

“After the department recommended strict action, it has been cleared by school education minister Dadaji Bhuse,” said an official from the school education department. “All five officers will face a departmental inquiry, while the SIT will conduct an inquiry into the role of the schools and teachers-non teaching staff involved.”

The school education department believes the scam occurred due to a connivance between the officers and the school management. “Based on the inquiry, the education commissioner will also be asked to check if similar scams have taken place in aided schools in other districts, too,” added the official.

The state government has also decided not to pay the teachers at the 12 involved schools until the investigation is complete. “There are a couple more such cases in other districts, including Solapur. The SIT will register criminal cases once it comes across such fraud. The login ID and password in such cases are generated fraudulently without proper permissions and verification,” the official said.

There are 5,844 aided schools in Maharashtra, with over 60,000 teachers and non-teaching staff members whose salary is paid by the state government.