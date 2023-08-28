One killed, 2 injured as neighbour stabs over dispute

Mumbai: Seven persons of a family, including a minor boy, have been arrested in Kurla East on Saturday for stabbing their 50-year-old neighbour, Sajid Ali Shabbir Ali Qureshi, over dispute between the two families. Sajid’s 16-year-old son and a relative also sustained injuries while trying to save Sajid.

The accused have been identified as Fuzel Haroon Abdul Karim Idrisi, 19, Zaid Javed Sayyad, 20, Halim Mohamad Hanif Khan, 55, Haroon Abdul Rashid Qureshi, 40, Halima Akbarullah Khan, Shifa Khan, and a minor boy.

“Both the family members have been fighting with each other over small issues for a long time and had registered cases against each other. The police had taken action against the accused in previous cases, and even seven members have been externed from the accused’s family,” said Anil Desai, senior police inspector, Chunabhatti police station.

The complainant, Sikandar Ali Shabbir Ali Qureshi, 40, lives in Qureshi Nagar area in Kurla East along with his family, and the accused and his family also live in the same vicinity. A heated argument started between both the family members on Saturday around 10:30pm, which later resulted in a fight.

The accused members then stabbed Sajid in his abdomen two to three times. Sajid’s 16-year-old son, Jiyan Qureshi, and a relative, Anas Qureshi, intercepted and tried to save Sajid when the accused also attacked them.

Jiyan sustained a knife injury in his head while the accused stabbed Anas’s thigh, said a police officer.

All three were rushed to Sion hospital, where Sajid was declared dead during treatment, while Jiyan and Anas are undergoing treatment and are out of danger, said a police officer.

The police reached the spot, and the six accused and a minor boy were taken into custody. The police conducted panchnama and after verifying the involvement of the accused, they were arrested under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

