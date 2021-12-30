Farmer-social worker adopts 51 children’s educational expenses in Shahapur

A farmer-cum-social worker from Shahapur, Baban Harne, has adopted 51 adivasi school children aged six years to 14 years. He would take care of their educational expenses till their studies are completed.

Although schools were resumed, these students were not able to attend due to several financial issues. To solve this problem, Harne has come forward and adopted these children and pledged that they complete their education.

As schools have resumed all over the Thane district, every school teacher (both government and private) from the rural areas is trying his/her best to convince and get the school children back to school and to encourage them to study.

In the same way, supervisors of NEW English School, Junior College of Dolkhamb noticed that before the pandemic they had more than 1,500 students in their school from Classes 5 to 12.

But, even after three weeks of school resuming, only 1,000 to 1,200 students rejoined the school. Being the only semi-English school and college in the area, its principal, Pushplata Thakur, decided to find the root cause of it.

The students were coming to this school from Chinchpada, Khokarwadi, Dehane, Dolkhamb, Katkariwadi, Jambhulwadi, Ranvihir and Talwade adivasi villages which are almost 8km to 10km away and it is the only school near them.

Supervisor of the school, Madhukar Harne, said, “We decided to reach the house of every child who is absent and find the reason behind it. More than 300 children have been found having financial problems. All these families have lost their jobs and lost their farm cultivation due to heavy rain. They don’t have minimum grains to survive and the only way to get out of the situation is to earn money with any kind of daily work. The school is so far away, how will they travel by bus? We teachers decided to give them travelling expenses but we also have a shortage of money and we discussed this problem with Harne. He decided to bear all the expenses of the students whose conditions were extremely poor.”

Hiraman Pardhi, a 17-year-old, was happy to send his sister, Shobha Pardhi of Class 9 to the school. Pardhi said, “We are residents of Chinchwadi. The school is 8km away. There are nine members in my family including three children. We are struggling each day to earn ₹10 or ₹20 collectively. I was very disheartened when school started and my talented sister who loves to study could not go to school. She passed with an ‘A’ grade all these years. She loves English and teaches other children in my village. To travel 8km, we didn’t have money. She had to spend the whole day in school and we cannot earn enough for our family. But as Harne has adopted her, she can go to school for half a day and work for the rest of the day.”

Harne said, “Being a farmer, I know all of us have faced huge losses in the rain. Adivasi people here do not have another source of earning. Therefore, I decided at least the needy children in these areas should not be deprived of education and therefore I took this decision. I will provide expenses for school, travelling and books for 51 children. The happiness on these children’s faces was phenomenal when they joined their first class. All of us should come forward for their education.”