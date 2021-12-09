Fashion faux pas leads to arrest of burglar in Thane

Wearing the same clothes twice is considered a ‘fashion faux pas’ among the rich and the famous. But, for a 27-year-old who allegedly tried to break into two shops in Thane last month wearing the same clothes led to his arrest on Tuesday.

According to the Naupada police, the accused has been identified as Manoj Sahu (27). The police said that on the intervening night of November 27 and November 28, Sahu tried to break open the shutters of two commercial establishments, a plywood store and a cell phone shop, at Chhaya Society near Makhmali Talao in Thane. He was, however, unsuccessful in breaking into both the shops and had to flee empty-handed.

A complaint was subsequently registered by the shop owners and a team led by sub-inspector Vinod Labhade initiated inquiries into the matter.

“We examined CCTV camera footage, and obtained stills of the accused. The clearest of these were circulated among our informants, who were asked to provide any and all information about him,” Labhade said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, an informant spotted Sahu, who was wearing the same clothes as seen in the CCTV footage, near the Mahagiri cremation ground in Thane . The informant tipped off the police and a team reached the spot. Sahu was picked up and taken for questioning, during which he allegedly confessed to having committed the crime.

“Sahu is homeless and works on a daily wage basis at construction sites or for caterers whenever they get orders for large events. He desperately wanted to go home but had no money to pay for the journey due to lack of work. On the night of the offence, he had consumed alcohol and under its influence thought it would be a good idea to burgle shops for money,” an officer with the Naupada police station said.

Sahu has been charged with attempted burglary. He was subsequently produced in court and remanded in police custody for a day after which he was sent to judicial custody, officials said.