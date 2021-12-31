Father arrested for beating son to death for stealing Rs50 from wallet in Kalwa

Kalwa police arrested a 38-year-old man on Thursday for beating his 10-year-old son to death for stealing ₹50 from his wallet. The father beat him up with different objects on Wednesday night and the boy fell unconscious. The father later wrapped him in a blanket and left him unattended till the next day.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Sandip Prajapati. Some residents called the police and informed them that a man had beaten the boy. On Thursday night, police went to Waghoba Nagar Chawl, opened the house when they met a younger sister of the deceased who narrated the incident to them and showed her brother wrapped in the blanket. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

M Awhad, senior police inspector from Kalwa police station, said, “The boy’s sister and neighbours were informed that the boy stole ₹50 from the father’s wallet. The father caught him and started to beat him till he fell unconscious. The boy suffered from severe head injury after the accused banged his head on some object. There are four members in the family including the boy. The mother is mentally unstable while the father is a welder and the sister is six years old. After the incident, the accused was roaming in the city without fear. Our team of officials started searching for him and arrested him from Waghobha Nagar under IPC 302.”