Father-son duo booked for rash, negligent driving in Mumbra

The Mumbra police, on Wednesday, booked a father-son duo after the son was allegedly found to be riding his father’s scooter along with five of his friends perched atop precariously. The action was taken after the video of the son and his five friends riding on the said scooter went viral.

According to the Mumbra police, the accused have been identified as Manojkumar Gupta (40) and his son Pritam (19), both residents of the MR Complex in Mumbra.

The police said that on Wednesday morning, they saw the video on a YouTube channel, in which a young man, later identified as Pritam, was riding a Honda Activa scooter on a busy road, while five of his friends were riding behind him, some sitting, some standing and some barely hanging on. The video was shot by a passing motorist and had only partially captured the license plate of the Activa.

“We noted down whatever number and alphabets that were visible in the video, and obtained details of all license plates with those details. We then checked the addresses registered against the license plates and found one in Mumbra, registered to Gupta,” Balasaheb Patil, DCP (Traffic), Thane City, said.

A joint team from the Thane Traffic Police and the Mumbra police was sent to the Gupta residence, and the police confirmed that the rider seen in the video was indeed Pritam. Further inquiries also revealed that Pritam did not have a driving license.

Subsequently, the police booked Gupta and Pritam for rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, along with ten different sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including sections for rash driving, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, driving a vehicle without a driving license and letting a non-license holder drive one’s vehicle.