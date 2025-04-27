NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly murdering a 12-year-old girl after there was some disagreement between them while shooting reels. The girl was found in the forested area of Shirawane MIDC in Navi Mumbai with severe head injuries and was rushed to D Y Patil Hospital, where she was declared dead. Fight over shooting reels leads 17-year-old to kill 12-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

According to the police investigation, the girl died due to the head injuries inflicted by a stone. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the crime. The breakthrough in the case came when the accused attempted to return the girl’s mobile phone to her family, raising suspicions among investigators.

“The girl had gone missing on Thursday afternoon,” said Abasaheb Patil, senior inspector at the Turbhe MIDC police station. “Following the missing person complaint lodged by her family, a search operation was launched, after which she was found in the forested area. Since she was a minor and found in an isolated hilly area, it became a critical point in the investigation.”

Patil said that the accused’s act of returning the mobile phone aroused suspicions. “A technical investigation was conducted, which revealed discrepancies between the accused’s location data and his statements,” he said, adding that upon further questioning, the accused confessed to assaulting the girl with a stone, leading to her death.

The Turbhe police have taken the boy into custody on the charge of murder and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Investigations revealed that the deceased and the accused were acquaintances, living in the same neighbourhood of Shirvane MIDC. They both shot reels and were doing the same thing on the fateful day as well.

According to the police, a disagreement broke out between the two while shooting the reels, which led to an argument. The accused purportedly became enraged and hit the girl twice on the head with a stone. He then fled the scene, taking the girl’s mobile phone with him.