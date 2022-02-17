Fighting drug menace our top priority, says Navi Mumbai police commissioner

The Navi Mumbai Police commissionerate’s annual crime statistics have revealed that most major crimes in the city like dacoity, murder, attempt to murder, extortion and rape have gone up drastically last year compared to 2020.

Even as crime increased by over 20% as per police records, the detection rate remained almost constant at 74% in 2021 as against 75% in 2020.

Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh, attributed the rise in crime to opening up of the city after the lockdown. He informed that the drug seizures had increased manifold in 2021 as controlling the drug menace along with cybercrime was a priority of Navi Mumbai police.

Navi Mumbai police commissionerate, on Wednesday, released the figures of crime in the city for the year 2021.

The anti-narcotics cell achieved success in 2021 by registering 208 cases and arresting 460 persons while seizing ₹4.35Cr worth of contraband. In 2020, only 61 cases had been registered with 106 arrests and ₹92.55 lakh worth of seizures.

Crime under various heads, however, increased. The dacoity cases rose from five in 2020 to 10 in 2021, attempt to murder increased from 34 to 37. Both had 100% detection.

The number of murders has increased from 41 to 45 with detection increasing from 90% to 93%. The rape cases almost doubled, from 125 to 212 with a high 99% detection rate.

There was an increase in extortion cases as well from 14 in 2020 to 26 in 2021.

Singh said, “Despite suffering personal losses during the Covid times, my team has done a good job with a satisfactory detection rate. There have been increases in cases but you can’t compare the lockdown period of 2020 with 2021 when things opened up and people came out. We have, however, ensured that the detection rate remained high for most crimes.”

Looking ahead, Singh said, “Our top priority is fighting the drug menace in which we have had good success last year. We will continue to crack down on it and need the support of the parents to ensure that the youth are protected from it.”

Singh said that cybercrime poses a major challenge. “We are creating awareness amongst the citizens who fall to the lure of easy money or are falling in the trap of the criminals who get their passwords from them. The police-public cooperation is important for it and we shall ensure this contact always.”