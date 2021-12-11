Fine for driving under influence of alcohol to go up from Rs2,000 to Rs10,000

Driving under the influence of alcohol will cost Thanekars dearer this Christmas and New Year with increased fines for the offence being made applicable in the city from next week. The fine amount of ₹2,000 will be increased to ₹10,000 as per the new order.

In 2019, the central government had made several amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, according to which the fines for almost all violations were increased by a significant degree. Governments of various states were to implement these amendments as per their discretion. However, the then Maharashtra government had put the implementation of these amendments on hold.

In January this year, the current State Transport Minister, Anil Parab, had said that the amendments would be implemented in Maharashtra soon, and on December 1, the State government had issued an order increasing the fine for drunk driving.

After the order was issued, the Thane Traffic Police started the process of integrating the new fine amount in their anti drink-and-drive campaigns.

“As we use e-challan machines instead of paper receipt books to issue challans, we need to recalibrate our machines to reflect the new fines. This process is currently under way and is expected to be complete within a few days. By next week, the increased fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed on those who are found driving under the influence of alcohol,” DCP Balasaheb Patil, Thane Traffic Police, said.

The Thane Traffic Police will soon be finalising details of this year’s anti drink-and-drive measures, officials said.