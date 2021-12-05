FIR against gangster Suresh Pujari for extortion

Mumbai The Mumbai police have registered an extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari for allegedly trying to extort money from a Borivali-based hotelier by threatening to kill him.

Apart from the local police, the case against Pujari is also being probed by the city crime branch officials. The complainant, a resident of Bhayander, works in a Borivali hotel as the manager. The hotel is owned by four partners.

According to the police, on June 25, the manager received a call from an unidentified number asking for the four owners. The caller identified himself as gangster Suresh Pujari and asked the manager to tell his employers to give him the extortion money.

Again between June 26-29, the manager received several phone calls from seven different and unknown numbers, but he didn’t answer. He then received a threatening SMS stating that if the hotel owners did not call Pujari, then his men would barge into the hotel and kill him.

The hoteliers were afraid and didn’t inform anyone about the threats.

On October 15 when Suresh Pujari was arrested in Philippines by the local intelligence services, the hoteliers mustered courage to report the matter to the police.

The police have registered a case against Pujari under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion and death threats. The crime branch officials are also making a parallel probe in the case.

At present, Pujari has eight extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai. Pujari had been on the run for the past 14 years and in 2015, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

According to police officials, Suresh Pujari was initially associated with underworld don Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari gangs, but in 2011 he formed his own gang. “Even after forming a separate gang Suresh Pujari and Ravi Pujari stayed in touch and helped each other,” said a crime branch official.