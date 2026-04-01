NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police have booked self-styled godman Swami Anand Swaroop after a viral video sparked allegations of casteist remarks. FIR filed against self-styled Godman over casteist slur

The clip allegedly contains references to Ashok Kharat using caste-related descriptions, along with derogatory remarks about the Ambedkarite community.

Kharat, also a self-styled godman, was arrested on March 18 for rape and other offences based on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman. He is booked in multiple cases of alleged sexual exploitation and is facing mounting accusations.

The FIR was registered at Rabale police station on Monday, a day after Ambedkarite activists held a sit-in protest at the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office in Koparkhairane seeking action.

According to the complaint lodged by advocate Swapnil Govind Jagtap, 32, he came across the video on a social media platform on March 26.

Police said the complaint alleges that the video includes statements on caste hierarchy and references to the Ambedkarite community that were considered derogatory. It also claims that certain remarks were made about Dalit icon, B. R. Ambedkar, which complainants said hurt community sentiments.

Activists who protested in Koparkhairane alleged that the statements could incite social discord and called for strict action.

Following the demonstration, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane directed officials to take immediate action, after which the FIR was registered, police said.

Police have invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act.

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