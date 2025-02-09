Menu Explore
FIR registered after drone spotted at airport

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2025 05:38 AM IST

MUMBAI: Sahar police registered a case after a drone was spotted near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport; the drone has been seized and operator searched.

MUMBAI: The Sahar police on Friday registered a case after a drone was spotted in the vicinity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The police said they have seized the drone and are in the process of searching the person who operated it in the highly sensitive zone.

A pilot first spotted the drone flying near airside area, in apron area (where flights are parked), said a police officer. “The pilot informed a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) official, who in turn approached the police. The airport authorities found the drone fallen on the ground,” he said. Based on the complaint of Kishore Babad, a police constable, a case was registered.

Unknown people were booked for flying the drone under 223 (disobedience to order promulgated by public Sservant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

