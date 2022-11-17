FIR registered against Vinayak Mete’s driver for fatal crash

Mumbai The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against Eknath Kadam, 31, the driver of Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete who died in an accident on August 14 near Madap Tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. During investigation CID officials found that the driver was over speeding and had covered 358 kilometres in just five hours at an average speed of 71.68 kilometres per hour.

On the complaint of state CID officials, the Rasayani police in Raigad district registered a case against Kadam, a resident of Marathwada’s Imampur in Beed.

“We have registered a case under section 304 (2) of IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 279 rash driving or riding on a public way, 337 causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, 338 causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and 427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) mischief and under section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for driving dangerously against Kadam,” said a Raigad police officer.

The police officer said the case was registered based on state CID report, which was asked to investigate the accident by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The investigation was carried by additional director general of police, Ritesh Kumar, then CID superintendent Maruti Jagtap, additional superintendent, Mahesh Thitte and Subhash Nikam.

“As the SUV owned by Mete was Ford Endeavour, we took the help of Ford, RTO, IRB Engineers and other forensic experts. We also checked all the cameras and concluded that Kadam had covered around 358 kilometres in just 5 hours from Beed to Khalapur,” said a CID officer.

Mete was traveling from Beed with his bodyguard Ram Dhobale when his SUV, driven by Kadam, crashed into a truck traveling ahead from the left side while changing lanes from third to second on the six-lane highway. At prima facie it is believed that Dhobale and Kadam were saved by the airbags, while Mete, who was asleep died as he was seated in the rear.

“We have a lot of evidence in the case several expert reports and CCTV cameras to show that the vehicle was over speeding,” said a CID officer.

Mete, a former Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council and a leader from Beed, was spear-heading the demand for reservation in public employment and education for Maratha community.