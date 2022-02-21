Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Fire breaks out at Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai's Juhu area

The fire at Hotel Sea Princess was extinguished in half an hour, said the disaster management cell of the city civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
A video-grab of the fire at the hotel in Juhu. (Twitter)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A level one fire was reported at Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai’s Juhu area at 10.35am on Monday. There was no report of any injury from the blaze.

The fire was extinguished in half an hour, said the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to reports, the blaze broke out on the first floor of the hotel following which fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot.

Videos available on social media showed plumes of black smoke coming out of the hotel. 

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

