Fire breaks out at LIC office in Vile Parle, no casualties
Mumbai: A level-2 fire was reported on the second floor of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) building at SV Road in Vile Parle (West) on Saturday morning.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the fire was reported around 6:59am. A total of eight firefighting engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into operation. After a six-hour-long fire operation, the flames were extinguished around 1:30 pm. The MFB officials informed that the flames originated from the second floor of the ground plus two structures and that no injuries were reported.
Hemant Parab, chief fire officer (CFO) said that the LIC building didn’t have any active inbuilt firefighting system. He added that the office is more than 50-years-old as it could have been built between 1960-70.
“The Maharashtra Fire Safety Act was implemented in 2009. This act mandated the installation of in-house firefighting systems in the buildings and properties that were being constructed or have been constructed around or after 2006. The LIC building doesn’t fall under this act as it is around 50-years-old,” Parab said on Saturday.
“However, we will carry out an investigation and inquire about the actual cause of the blaze. The fire erupted in the early morning, so we need to check if there was any suspicious activity that was carried out inside the premises on the night before,” said Parab.
Meanwhile, the LIC group in a statement that read, “Fire services have deployed fire brigades to arrest the fire and they are bringing it under control. There are no casualties or issues affecting personnel. The data centre of the corporation which is housed nearby is safe and precautionary measures have been taken to protect our IT assets. All our critical IT assets for providing service to customers have adequate Disaster Recovery set up in place. Hence there would not be any problem in providing services to customers.”
-
Rape of minor in Lakhimpur Kheri: Police declare ₹20,000 reward for information on accused
The police have declared a reward of ₹20,000 on information on the whereabouts of the accused in the rape of an eight-year-old girl under the Phardhan police station limits in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman formed police teams to trace Sarvesh and search operations were conducted in this connection. The girl was raped inside a primary school in a village during the wee hours of Friday.
-
Consider giving concession on power dues to child care homes: HC to UP govt
Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to consider giving concession to child care homes on pending electricity bills as they are sharing the burden of society and the government. Recently, a division bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Rajan Roy rejected the state government's reply that child care homes were being charged electricity tariff at domestic rates.
-
2 separate shooting incidents on Delhi roads. Gangster’s father killed, 2 hurt
A man was killed and two brothers were injured in separate firing incidents reported from outer Delhi's Khera village and west Delhi's Subhash Nagar within a span of three hours on Saturday evening. Bhram Prakash, who was also on a motorcycle was identified as Bhram Prakash, said to be in his 50s. He is the father of Kallu, a member of the Gogi gang, and is in jail. At least a dozen shots were fired, some hit the two brothers.
-
Uttar Pradesh government earns ₹1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue as it realised ₹1657.61 crore more in April 2022 vis-a-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021. The Uttar Pradesh government's total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained ₹12,854.10 crore against ₹11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22.
-
2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, BJP set for revamp in Uttar Pradesh
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Uttar Pradesh is in for an overhaul keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, party leaders indicated. The BJP leadership is currently mulling over effecting large-scale changes from the main state body to the party's youth wing and its many morchas. The UP BJP has a state chief in Swatantra Dev Singh. Swatantra Dev is also an OBC leader belonging to the Kurmi community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics