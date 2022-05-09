Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out in Bandra high-rise, no casualties
mumbai news

Fire breaks out in Bandra high-rise, no casualties

Mumbai: In yet another incident of a fire in a high-rise building in Mumbai, a level 2 blaze erupted on the 14th floor of the ground plus the 21-storey Jivesh building on Bandstand Road in Bandra at 7
A level-2 fire broke out on the 14th floor of Jivesh Building, a multi-storey residential building near Mannat Bungalow, Bandstand Road, Bandra, in Mumbai. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByPratip Acharya and Eeshanpriya MS

Mumbai: In yet another incident of a fire in a high-rise building in Mumbai, a level 2 blaze erupted on the 14th floor of the ground plus the 21-storey Jivesh building on Bandstand Road in Bandra at 7.46 pm. No casualties were reported.

Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed 16 fire engines and jumbo tankers to the spot. Fire fighting operations were carried out using a turntable ladder from the external side of the building, fire brigade officials said. The cooling operation was ongoing till late at night.

Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), said that the firefighting system in the high-rise was defunct. “The firefighting system was not working and all residents have been evacuated safely. We are carrying out a detailed investigation and depending on its outcome we will send them a notice,” Parab said.

During cooling operations, 31-year-old firefighter Kaushal Rajput received minor injuries.

A senior fire official who was present at the spot said that some repair work was being carried out between the 13th and 14th floors where the blaze erupted. “The actual reason is yet to be ascertained. We have shut down the electricity lines as a precautionary measure and all the residents have been evacuated and are currently sheltered in the basement of the building,” a senior fire department official said.

RELATED STORIES

The residents vacated the building right soon after the fire broke out so no one needed to be rescued. In addition to the fire brigade officials, Mumbai police, ambulances and ward staff were also present at the site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP