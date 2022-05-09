Fire breaks out in Bandra high-rise, no casualties
Mumbai: In yet another incident of a fire in a high-rise building in Mumbai, a level 2 blaze erupted on the 14th floor of the ground plus the 21-storey Jivesh building on Bandstand Road in Bandra at 7.46 pm. No casualties were reported.
Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed 16 fire engines and jumbo tankers to the spot. Fire fighting operations were carried out using a turntable ladder from the external side of the building, fire brigade officials said. The cooling operation was ongoing till late at night.
Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), said that the firefighting system in the high-rise was defunct. “The firefighting system was not working and all residents have been evacuated safely. We are carrying out a detailed investigation and depending on its outcome we will send them a notice,” Parab said.
During cooling operations, 31-year-old firefighter Kaushal Rajput received minor injuries.
A senior fire official who was present at the spot said that some repair work was being carried out between the 13th and 14th floors where the blaze erupted. “The actual reason is yet to be ascertained. We have shut down the electricity lines as a precautionary measure and all the residents have been evacuated and are currently sheltered in the basement of the building,” a senior fire department official said.
The residents vacated the building right soon after the fire broke out so no one needed to be rescued. In addition to the fire brigade officials, Mumbai police, ambulances and ward staff were also present at the site.
UP MP calls meeting of saints to stop Raj Thackeray from entering Ayodhya
Mumbai: Amid hThackeray'stussle with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's impending Ayodhya visit has courted controversy in Uttar Pradesh. A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has opposed his visit, called for a meeting of top saints and head priests (Mahants) of all temples in Ayodhya on Tuesday to devise a strategy to stop the MNS chief from entering the city.
Power outage: Katraj residents swelter for 7 hours
PUNE Residents of Katraj witnessed a seven-hour power outage on Monday from 12 noon till 7pm. Areas like Prabhat road also had a power outage in the evening hours. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited official Twitter handle tweeted, “Due to feeder fault electricity supply has been discontinued. Power will resume at 4:00 pm.” However, it was restored at 7 pm.
Exams should be conducted by MPSC, not by private agencies: MVA minister Bacchu Kadu
PUNE After the students' demands, MVA minister Bacchu Kadu has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission group B, group C and group D exams be conducted by themselves instead of hiring private agencies. Kadu has made the demand looking at the last few years experience, corruption and paper leak cases by these agencies.
Six-member gang nabbed for spreading terror in Pune
Pune: The Samartha police have arrested six members of a gang involved in brandishing weapons and terrorising residents in Chatuhshrungi and Samartha police station areas on May 6. The gang was spotted with iron rods, sharp weapons, wooden sticks and other material in Mangalwar peth where they smashed two and four-wheelers in the area. Police station incharge Vishnu Tamhane said the accused are in police custody.
Save Taljai hills campaign to begin on May 15
The Taljai bachao abhiyan, which conducted its first meeting on May 7, have decided to kick start a campaign on May 15, and have asked for citizen's participation to help save the tekdi. Many development works like Bamboo Garden, Butterfly Garden, Herbal Garden, Biodiversity Park, Fragrant Forest Park, Amphi 3D Theatre were inaugurated on February 27. They have been kept in complete darkness and yet the civic officials held a public ceremony.
