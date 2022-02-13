Fire breaks out in Bhiwandi godown, caretaker injured severely

BHIWANDI: A fire broke out in a Bhiwandi-based godown of scrap items situated near Dhamankar Naka on Sunday around 12.30 am, leaving its caretaker injured severely, said fire brigade officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire brigade officials controlled the fire within three hours, although the reason behind the fire is still under investigation.

The injured has been identified as Attaulla Khan, 18, a resident of Bhiwandi. According to the fire brigade officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, some godowns here have collections of scraps including thick papers, cloths and other different types of material.

“Khan is a small scrap collector as well as caretaker of the godown who was there in the godown. Suddenly the fire broke out and he couldn’t get a chance to come out. We got a call around 12.30 am and we reached immediately on the spot. We rescued Khan and sent to the nearby hospital but his injuries were severe therefore he was further sent to Nair hospital,” said a fire brigade officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our team with two fire engines and 7 to 8 water tankers controlled the fire within two to three hours. Electricity supply was stopped around the vicinity for precautionary measures for some hours. The situation is under control but we are still investigating the reason behind the fire,” the officer added