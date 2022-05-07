Fire breaks out inside LIC Building at Mumbai’s Ville Parle

MUMBAI: A Level-2 fire was reported on the second floor of the LIC office building at SV Road in Mumbai’s Ville Parle (West) on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

According to officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported around 6.59am on Saturday morning after which rescue operations were initiated. Five fire fighting vehicles and jumbo tankers have been deployed on the spot. MFB officials said that the flames originated on the second floor of the ground-plus-two building and no injuries have been reported so far.

“Firefighting operation is underway. As fire broke out in the early morning, the building was empty,” said an official.