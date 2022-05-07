Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out inside LIC Building at Mumbai’s Ville Parle
mumbai news

Fire breaks out inside LIC Building at Mumbai’s Ville Parle

Fire officials said that the firefighting operation is underway. The LIC building was empty when the fire broke out on Saturday morning.
The flames originated on the second floor of the LIC building at SV Road in Mumbai’s Ville Parle (West). No injuries have been reported so far. (HT Photo/Vijay Bate)
The flames originated on the second floor of the LIC building at SV Road in Mumbai’s Ville Parle (West). No injuries have been reported so far. (HT Photo/Vijay Bate)
Published on May 07, 2022 11:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: A Level-2 fire was reported on the second floor of the LIC office building at SV Road in Mumbai’s Ville Parle (West) on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

According to officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported around 6.59am on Saturday morning after which rescue operations were initiated. Five fire fighting vehicles and jumbo tankers have been deployed on the spot. MFB officials said that the flames originated on the second floor of the ground-plus-two building and no injuries have been reported so far.

“Firefighting operation is underway. As fire broke out in the early morning, the building was empty,” said an official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram, 95, at the Zonal Hospital in Mandi on Saturday before he was airlifted for treatment in Delhi. (HT Photo)

    Veteran Himachal Congress leader Sukh Ram suffers brain stroke

    Veteran Congress leader and former telecom minister and Pandit Sukh Ram, 95, has been admitted to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi after Sukh Ram's suffered a brain stroke. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur offered Sukh Ram's family all help, including flying him to the national capital for advanced treatment. Sukh Ram served as the minister of communications and information technology from 1993 to 1996.

  • Among the dead, two people aged between 40 and 45 have not been identified yet. (Video grab)

    7 killed as fire breaks out in 2-storey building in Indore

    Seven people were killed in a fire that broke out in an eight-storey building in Indore in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The deceased include Ishwar Singh Sisodia (45), Neetu Sisodia (45), Ashish (30), Gaurav (38) and Akanksha (25). Among the dead, two people aged between 40 and 45 have not been identified yet. The state government has announced ex-gratia of 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

  • The fire broke out in Khairana MIDC area and the first fire call was made at Rabale MIDC Fire station at around 3.17pm on Friday. (Representational Image)

    Navi Mumbai Fire: 1 body found, 1 still missing

    Around 12 hours after a fire broke out in Khairane MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), one casualty has been reported, while another person is still missing, fire officials said on Saturday. Nikhil Sanjay Pashilkar (26), a resident of Kalyan is the second person who is still missing. Nair, who is above 60 years of age was also a resident of Kalyan.

  • Headlined by the Elite World 10K, the event will witness in action the committed runners in the Open 10K, the amateur runners at the Majja Run - the colourful soul of the event, silvers in the Senior Citizens Run and the Champions with Disability in the CWD run. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Bengaluru gears up for World 10K marathon on Sunday

    Bengaluru is gearing up with excitement for the 14th edition of the World 10K on Sunday. To mark the 10-day countdown to the World Athletics Elite Label race, the World 10K Bengaluru. The Registrations for Majja Run, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run are open till Tuesday. Delhi half marathon 2020 Gold medalist and World 10K Silver medalist Parul Chaudhary will lead the Indian Elite Women's category.

  • The BJP has alleged that the youth wing worker’s death was a political murder and blamed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. (File Photo)

    Kolkata: Autopsy of deceased BJP youth wing worker to be conducted today

    The post-mortem examination of deceased Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia will be conducted today at the Command Hospital in Kolkata, police said. The 26-year-old was found hanging in an abandoned building close to his house in north Kolkata's Cossipore area on Friday morning. A senior police official said that the post mortem examination could take up to three hours. CCTV cameras were also installed by the police.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out