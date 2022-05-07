Fire breaks out inside LIC Building at Mumbai’s Ville Parle
MUMBAI: A Level-2 fire was reported on the second floor of the LIC office building at SV Road in Mumbai’s Ville Parle (West) on Saturday morning, fire officials said.
According to officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported around 6.59am on Saturday morning after which rescue operations were initiated. Five fire fighting vehicles and jumbo tankers have been deployed on the spot. MFB officials said that the flames originated on the second floor of the ground-plus-two building and no injuries have been reported so far.
“Firefighting operation is underway. As fire broke out in the early morning, the building was empty,” said an official.
-
Veteran Himachal Congress leader Sukh Ram suffers brain stroke
Veteran Congress leader and former telecom minister and Pandit Sukh Ram, 95, has been admitted to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi after Sukh Ram's suffered a brain stroke. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur offered Sukh Ram's family all help, including flying him to the national capital for advanced treatment. Sukh Ram served as the minister of communications and information technology from 1993 to 1996.
-
7 killed as fire breaks out in 2-storey building in Indore
Seven people were killed in a fire that broke out in an eight-storey building in Indore in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The deceased include Ishwar Singh Sisodia (45), Neetu Sisodia (45), Ashish (30), Gaurav (38) and Akanksha (25). Among the dead, two people aged between 40 and 45 have not been identified yet. The state government has announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
-
Navi Mumbai Fire: 1 body found, 1 still missing
Around 12 hours after a fire broke out in Khairane MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), one casualty has been reported, while another person is still missing, fire officials said on Saturday. Nikhil Sanjay Pashilkar (26), a resident of Kalyan is the second person who is still missing. Nair, who is above 60 years of age was also a resident of Kalyan.
-
Bengaluru gears up for World 10K marathon on Sunday
Bengaluru is gearing up with excitement for the 14th edition of the World 10K on Sunday. To mark the 10-day countdown to the World Athletics Elite Label race, the World 10K Bengaluru. The Registrations for Majja Run, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run are open till Tuesday. Delhi half marathon 2020 Gold medalist and World 10K Silver medalist Parul Chaudhary will lead the Indian Elite Women's category.
-
Kolkata: Autopsy of deceased BJP youth wing worker to be conducted today
The post-mortem examination of deceased Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia will be conducted today at the Command Hospital in Kolkata, police said. The 26-year-old was found hanging in an abandoned building close to his house in north Kolkata's Cossipore area on Friday morning. A senior police official said that the post mortem examination could take up to three hours. CCTV cameras were also installed by the police.
