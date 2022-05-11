Fire brigade to issue notice to Bandra high-rise

Mumbai: A day after a level-2 fire erupted in the 21-storey Jivesh Building in the Bandstand locality in Bandra (west), the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on Tuesday said that they will soon issue a notice to the occupants of the high-rise for failing to maintain an active fire fighting system.

The senior officials of the MFB stated that the firefighting system of the building was defunct due to which the flames intensified within a short span.

According to the Maharashtra Fire Prevention Act, every residential, commercial, and industrial establishment needs to have an in-built basic firefighting system, including sprinklers and extinguishers.

“In our investigation, we have found that the firefighting system was defunct. Therefore, we will be issuing a notice seeking an answer from them and will also give them the time to file their reply towards implementing the fire compliant measure. After that we will take our next step,” said Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

“We have not restored the electricity connections in the building for safety reasons and the investigation to ascertain the cause of the exact cause of the fire is ongoing,” Parab added.

Senior officials maintained that the fire originated from a duplex flat between the 13th and 14th floor in the building and was confined within the electrical duct on those floors. During the operation, 21 residents were evacuated from the building by the MFB officials, and a turntable ladder was used to douse the blaze.

In the process, fireman Kaushal Khajansingh Rajput suffered suffocation.

The fire was reported around 7:45 pm on Monday following which eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, and ambulances were rushed to the spot.