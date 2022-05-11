Fire brigade to issue notice to Bandra high-rise
Mumbai: A day after a level-2 fire erupted in the 21-storey Jivesh Building in the Bandstand locality in Bandra (west), the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on Tuesday said that they will soon issue a notice to the occupants of the high-rise for failing to maintain an active fire fighting system.
The senior officials of the MFB stated that the firefighting system of the building was defunct due to which the flames intensified within a short span.
According to the Maharashtra Fire Prevention Act, every residential, commercial, and industrial establishment needs to have an in-built basic firefighting system, including sprinklers and extinguishers.
“In our investigation, we have found that the firefighting system was defunct. Therefore, we will be issuing a notice seeking an answer from them and will also give them the time to file their reply towards implementing the fire compliant measure. After that we will take our next step,” said Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).
“We have not restored the electricity connections in the building for safety reasons and the investigation to ascertain the cause of the exact cause of the fire is ongoing,” Parab added.
Senior officials maintained that the fire originated from a duplex flat between the 13th and 14th floor in the building and was confined within the electrical duct on those floors. During the operation, 21 residents were evacuated from the building by the MFB officials, and a turntable ladder was used to douse the blaze.
In the process, fireman Kaushal Khajansingh Rajput suffered suffocation.
The fire was reported around 7:45 pm on Monday following which eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, and ambulances were rushed to the spot.
Roadshow held in Ayodhya opposing Raj Thackeray’s visit; MNS says tour on
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour continues to garner eyeballs as saints and mahants in Ayodhya are hellbent on not allowing him to enter the holy town till he apologises for attacking north-Indians in Mumbai in the past. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday convened a meeting of saints and mahants of Ayodhya temples to devise a strategy to prevent Raj's visit.
50-tonne concrete segment falls at Gaziabad project site, none hurt
A concrete segment of about 50 tonnes, being hoisted into place using a high-capacity crane, fell off the under-construction Modinagar site of the Regional Rapid Transit System project on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, said officials. The officials of NCR Transport Corporation, which is developing the project, said that they will initiate an inquiry into the incident.
JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment case. JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. According to CID, his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.
18-yr-old molested at housing society swimming pool in Pune
Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a 47-year-old person for allegedly staring and molesting an 18-year-old girl at a housing society swimming pool. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police following the incident. According to the FIR, the accused and the girl reside at the same housing society. Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “A case of molestation has been lodged.”
No talks of cabinet expansion so far: K’taka CM Bommai in Delhi
With Bommai's visit to the national capital raising hopes among ministerial aspirants about the expansion or rejig of Karnataka cabinet, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will not be holding discussion in this connection with the BJP central leadership this time. The CM is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.
