Firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained during drill
Firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained during drill

Mumbai: One fireman died late Thursday night after he was injured during a fire drill at Shree Nidhi Building on Bhau Daji Road in Matunga (East) on January 29
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar paid homage to Karve at the headquarters of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in Byculla. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 09:35 PM IST
ByHT CORRESPONDENT

Mumbai: One fireman died late Thursday night after he was injured during a fire drill at Shree Nidhi Building on Bhau Daji Road in Matunga (East) on January 29. According to officials, fireman Sadashiv Karve sustained grievous injuries and his right leg had to be amputated. He was admitted at civic-run Sion hospital’s ICU. In addition to Karve, two others had minor injuries.

On Friday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar paid homage to Karve at the headquarters of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in Byculla. “Firefighter Sadashiv Karve died in an accident during a drill. I paid homage. On this occasion, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Hemant Parab, as well as concerned officers of fire brigade, were present,” she tweeted.

An official from the fire brigade said, “Karve and two others were fire engine drivers. They were standing behind the engine and operating the pump attached to it. Accidentally, the fire vehicle stationed behind them moved ahead and the three were crushed between two engines.” 

Karve’s right leg was amputated due to severe injuries. Chanchal Pagare and Nivrutti Ingavle, two other firemen, were discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has suspended the driver of the fire engine that lost control. A probe was ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident and investigate whether the incident took place due to negligence.

