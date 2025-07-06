MUMBAI: The first suburban local train with a dedicated coach for senior citizens, similar to those reserved for luggage and physically challenged, is now ready at the Matunga station. The Matunga Workshop for Central Railway (CR), which modelled it, will also modify its remaining fleet of 163 trains in the coming days by September 2026. This train is expected to start on tracks soon by this week. The dedicated compartment will bring relief to senior citizens who face commuting hassles while boarding or de-boarding suburban trains, especially during rush hours, and ensures a comfortable, safe journey. First suburban train with senior citizen coach rolls out from Matunga

The modification in local trains was initiated after the Bombay High Court, in September 2024, directed the railways to expedite carving out a reserved space for senior citizens. The case stems from a Public Interest Litigation filed by K P Purushothaman Nair, a lawyer and retired government employee. He sought relief from the Ministry of Railways for a separate coach for senior citizens, similar to one for physically challenged persons in Mumbai’s suburban trains.

Although every train has seven seats in two general compartments earmarked for senior citizens, accessing them remains a challenge. During morning and evening peak rush hours, several senior citizens board coaches that are reserved for physically challenged passengers to avoid the overcrowded general coaches.

The railway officials had informed the court then that the railway board had approved a proposal for modifications, which would be made over the next two years without hampering existing train services.

“Central Railway’s Matunga Workshop has rolled out the first Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rake featuring a dedicated compartment for elderly passengers in the Mumbai suburban network,” a CR spokesperson said.

The Railway Board had issued directives for the modifications. “A dedicated team of Matunga Workshop executed structural and interior modifications on one EMU rake by converting a middle luggage compartment in the sixth coach from Mumbai end into a dedicated space for senior citizen commuters, marking a significant step toward inclusive mobility,” a statement issued by the railway read.

The Western Railway also plans to convert the luggage compartments in 105 non-AC EMU rakes into senior citizen coaches, each having 13 seats and offering space for 91 commuters.