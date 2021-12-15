Fisherfolk affected by development projects seek better compensation plan

Mumbai: Fisher communities have expressed concern over the draft policy prepared by the department of fisheries on compensating fisherfolk affected by development activities in Maharashtra.

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimaar Kruti Samiti (a state-wide fishworkers society) wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray raising objections to specific clauses in the policy, stating it would serve as a “death knell” to the community if passed into law.

In a letter dated December 8 (HT has seen a copy), president of the AMMKS Devendra Tandel outlined six broad demands one of which pertained to the compensation proposed in the policy which is in line with directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT order came in 2015 in a case dealing with the displacement of fishers in Uran by the JNPT port expansion.

According to Tandel, the method of calculating compensation was far less than the actual earnings of fisher communities.

The NGT had determined that each affected family should be compensated for the loss of earnings. It was assumed that on average a family would comprise four members (two men and two women). The average total earnings per family was taken to be ₹800 per day, which amounted to an annual income of ₹2.92 lakh per year. A third of the amount was considered by the court as a “mere subsistence” amount, and the final “gross loss of income per family” was determined to be ₹1.94 lakh per family per year.

“This approach does not consider that in every household both the fisherman and fisherwoman are earning members of the family. This approach does not consider the types of vessels and the overall income of each fisherman... depending upon the size of the vessels and the number of vessels,” Tandel wrote in his December 8 letter.

“Very simply, the compensation provided is far less than what fishermen are able to make,” Tandel said.

The state government has prepared a draft policy for compensation of fisherfolk affected by development projects with six broad recommendations, including one that mandated proponents of infrastructure projects to deposit a sum equal to 2% of the total project cost with the fisheries department. Details around this proposed regulation are unclear at present.

This comes in response to a petition filed in the Bombay High Court by the Mariaayi Machhimaar Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit — a registered fishworkers cooperative based in Vashi — on behalf of the fishing community from Vashi, Juhu, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Diva villages.

Urban development experts said that the fisheries department must develop such a compensation policy in consultation with fishers. “Arriving at a figure for compensation is a very tricky thing. One cannot make generalisations. There needs to be uniformity in the approach, but the merits of each case need to be considered as well,” said Pankaj Joshi, principal director at the Urban Centre,a non-profit organisation working on urban planning and design.

The AMMKS has also demanded fisherfolks’ participation in social and technical impact assessments for development projects, representation on grievance redressal committees, and special assistance to subsistence fishers who are not part of any registered co-operatives.

Rajesh Mangela, a fisher community leader from Mora Gaon in Juhu and spokesperson for the National Fishworkers Forum said: “This policy has done only one good thing, in that it will make project proponents pay two percent of their project cost to rehabilitate fishers. But the modalities of how that payout will happen, and how exactly it will benefit us, we don’t know.”

Mangela also feared that by legitimising the provision of compensation, project proponents will be given free rein to hamper fishing activities under the banner of development.

“On the one hand, areas will be opened up for development due to amendments to the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) notification. On the other hand, the state says it will compensate for development. But as we have seen with the recent protests in Worli, fishermen want their livelihoods safeguarded first and foremost. The draft compensation policy completely ignores this demand,” Shweta Wagh, an architect and researcher who has been tracking the impact of the Coastal Road on fishing communities in Worli, said.

Dr Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries department, did not provide a comment for this story as he was away on medical leave. Another official seeking anonymity said, “It would not be appropriate to comment. Let the fisherfolk who petitioned the High Court give their response in court first.”