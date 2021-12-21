Fisherfolk occupy sea for the 11th time, refuse to allow Coastal Road work

Mumbai: Despite being warned of penal action by the Worli police on Monday, the protesting fisherfolk from Worli-Koliwada on Tuesday disrupted the construction of the Coastal Road project for the 11th time since September 20.

Fisherfolk have previously stopped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) contractor from carrying out work on an interchange to connect the Coastal Road (CR) with the southern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on September 20, October 14, 21, 29, November 1, 7, 20 and December 7.

The Worli Police on Monday issued a notice to the protesting fisherfolk from Worli-Koliwada, under Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Code, instructing them to “stop interfering” with the ongoing CR construction work being carried out by BMC.

Tuesday’s standoff, which began around 8:30am, lasted until about 3:30pm when the police and contractor’s vessels left the construction site. Fisherfolk say they will continue to disrupt work if any attempts at resumption are made.

Addressed to Nitesh Patil, secretary of the Worli-Koliwada Matsyavyavsay Sahakari Sangathan (a registered fish worker’s society), the notice read, “You and your colleagues are frequently disrupting the ongoing work of the coastal road project by carrying out fishing activities near Cleveland Bunder in violation of orders. In future, if you and your colleagues reunite and disrupt the work of the Coastal Road project and create law and order problems, you will be held fully responsible and will be prosecuted.”

Notwithstanding these directions, however, at least 16 fishing boats and over two dozen fishermen on Tuesday morning once again convened at the site of the proposed construction and prevented BMC’s contractor from resuming their work on the interchange, which fishers say will permanently cut them off from their traditional fishing grounds.

They were met with five tug boats and one passenger vessel belonging to the BMC contractor, and two boats belonging to the coastal police, which attempted to persuade them into allowing work to continue.

Fisherfolk refused, however, saying that they will not accept any outcome to the conflict other than a redesign of the interchange. As per current design specifications, BMC has proposed to leave a gap of 60 metres between the interchange’s pillars. Maintaining that this distance is too little to allow safe passage for their boats, fishers have instead demanded a span of 200 metres under the structure.

Nitesh Patil said that fisheries minister Aslam Sheikh had come to meet them last month and heard their problems. According to Patil, Sheikh had promised them a meeting with the chief minister and environment minister. “On this assurance, we stopped protesting and went back to our business. But now, without any sign of this meeting, we have received a police notice asking us to stop interfering with a government project due to law-and-order concerns. How else are we expected to voice our demands when no authority will acknowledge our concerns,” Patil said.

Fisheries minister Aslam Sheikh could not be reached on Tuesday despite attempts. Iqbal Chahal, BMC commissioner, did not respond to our request for comment. However, an official in the BMC’s coastal roads department, anonymously said, “We will have to refer the matter to the state government and let them decide on the future course of action. The cost of just the construction equipment required for the interchange comes to about ₹4 crore every month. That’s a minimum loss of ₹8 crore that we have incurred due to these protests.”