Fisherman releases endangered green sea turtle caught near Coastal Road site in Worli

A fisherman from Haji Ali’s Lotus Jetty this week caught and released a juvenile green sea turtle (classified as endangered by International Union for Conservation of Nature) just off the Coastal Road construction site in Worli. The species is also protected under schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act (1972).

The incident, captured on video, sparked reactions from conservationists, who said the controversial infrastructure project has so far ignored the presence of such biodiversity in the region.

In a similar incident last year, fisherman Nitesh Patil from Worli Koliwada had on October 18 caught and released an endangered hawksbill turtle less than 200 metre away from the Coastal Road reclamation site. “There is a rich presence of marine life along the entire length of Coastal Road. We have been noticing them for years. Dolphins are also frequently seen by the fisherfolk who take their boats out in the area,” Patil told HT.

As per a scheme launched by the state government in December 2018, fisherfolk who release protected marine wildlife back into the ocean are entitled to monetary compensation for a loss of fishing nets. So far, 264 compensation claims have been received by the government and ₹40,78,050 has been disbursed to 253 fishermen across the state’s coastal districts. Fisherfolk are expected to produce videographic evidence of the release in order to get the benefit.

Sea turtles are the most commonly affected species, with 138 Olive Ridleys having been caught and released in just over three years, followed by 67 green sea turtles, five hawksbill turtles, and two leatherback turtles. At least ₹30 lakh has been paid out in compensation for the release of turtles alone.

Shaunak Modi, director of Coastal Conservation Foundation, and member of a voluntary network called Marine Respondents (which helps rescue stranded animals like turtles and whales from Mumbai’s shores), said the sighting of green sea turtle further proves that there is a need to study the Coastal Road project’s impact on the city’s marine biodiversity.

“The presence of turtles, dolphins, corals, and other rich biodiversity in the inter-tidal zone along the project site has been completely overlooked by Coastal Road’s environment impact assessment report. A more rigorous, honest assessment is required,” Modi said.

An official with the state forest department, which is tasked with conservation of marine life and implementation of mitigation measures to protect biodiversity in relation to the Coastal Road project, said, “We have already received about ₹150 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to be used for implementing measures for biodiversity conservation.”